Analysts See $0.33 EPS for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA); BELLUS HEALTH NEW COMMON SHARES (BLUSF) Shorts Decreased By 28%

BELLUS HEALTH INC NEW COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) had a decrease of 28% in short interest. BLUSF’s SI was 1,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 28% from 2,500 shares previously. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.37. About 43,463 shares traded. BELLUS Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. TGNA’s profit would be $71.42M giving it 11.48 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, TEGNA Inc.’s analysts see 13.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 360,964 shares traded. TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has risen 48.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TGNA News: 23/05/2018 – For the First Time in More Than 30 Years, a Flag Will Be Placed at Every Fort Snelling National Cemetery Headstone; 17/04/2018 – TEGNA Stations WXIA, KHOU and WUSA Win Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Gracie Awards; 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q Rev $502.1M; 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 25/04/2018 – TEGNA INC TGNA.N : STEPHENS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q Net $55.2M; 06/03/2018 Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company has market cap of $3.28 billion. The firm operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It has a 7.73 P/E ratio. The Company’s marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT.

Among 4 analysts covering TEGNA Inc (NYSE:TGNA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TEGNA Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”. Evercore upgraded TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) on Monday, March 25 to “Buy” rating. The stock of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) earned “Buy” rating by Noble Financial on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Noble Financial maintained the shares of TGNA in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Wednesday, March 20. Guggenheim maintained the shares of TGNA in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

BELLUS Health Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. The company has market cap of $375.10 million. The Company’s pipeline of projects include BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough; KIACTA, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of patients suffering from active pulmonary sarcoidosis, a rare fatal inflammatory condition that affects the lungs; and Shigamab for the treatment of hemolytic uremic syndrome caused by Shiga toxin-producing E. coli. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also has economic interests in various other partnered drug development projects, including AMO-01 for Fragile X Syndrome and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

