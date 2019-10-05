Analysts See $0.33 EPS for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS); Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Has 1.55 Sentiment

Analysts expect Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) to report $0.33 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. SUNS’s profit would be $5.29 million giving it 13.14 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s analysts see -5.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.35. About 38,871 shares traded or 9.69% up from the average. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) has risen 0.36% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SUNS News: 07/05/2018 – Solar Senior Capital 4Q EPS 34c; 25/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 9.47 BLN RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.35; 22/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – ONE OF CO’S WHOLLY OWNED UNITS GOT APPROVAL FOR YONSA; 23/05/2018 – Sun Pharma Announces USFDA Approval of YONSA® (abiraterone acetate) To Treat Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer In Combination With Methylprednisolone; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD SUNS.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 25/05/2018 – INDIA’S SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 13.09 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 12.24 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS SAYS POST SHARE PURCHASE,CO’S TOTAL HOLDING IN RANBAXY MALAYSIA WIL INCREASE FROM 90.74 PCT TO 95.67 PCT; 21/03/2018 SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – CO GETS U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF ILUMYA (TILDRAKIZUMAB-ASMN) FOR TREATMENT OF MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 22/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – U.S.FDA APPROVAL OF YONSA

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.89, from 2.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 104 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 67 sold and decreased their equity positions in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 86.94 million shares, up from 84.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 42 Increased: 74 New Position: 30.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. for 191,000 shares. American Financial Group Inc owns 203,700 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. has 0.21% invested in the company for 370,390 shares. The Maryland-based Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us Inc., a New York-based fund reported 801,727 shares.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or a federally chartered corporation; RMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government agency; commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 716,848 shares traded. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) has risen 0.49% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $278.37 million. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It has a 18.88 P/E ratio. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.