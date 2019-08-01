Analysts See $0.33 EPS for Shiseido Company, Limited (SSDOY); Sailingstone Capital Partners Trimmed By $22.99 Million Its Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Holding

Analysts expect Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 17.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. SSDOY’s profit would be $132.32 million giving it 53.85 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 4.05% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 13,843 shares traded or 12.29% up from the average. Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) stake by 8.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 22.99M shares as Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ)’s stock declined 59.42%. The Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 240.18M shares with $398.70 million value, down from 263.17M last quarter. Turquoise Hill Res Ltd now has $1.11B valuation. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.0198 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5605. About 9.36M shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q EPS 4c; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL SAYS 1Q MATERIAL MINED FELL 20.0% Q/Q; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q EPS 3.0C, EST. 0.3C; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING MEETING WITH SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces results of voting for directors; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q REV. $251.7M, EST. $252.6M; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL:OYU TOLGOI TO PRODUCE 240K-280K OZ GOLD IN ’18; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Rev $939.8M; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO

Shiseido Company, Limited produces and sells cosmetics, cosmetics accessories, and toiletries in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $28.50 billion. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and beauty salon products. It has a 30.22 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm operates beauty salons, as well as restaurants.

