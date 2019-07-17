Analysts See $0.33 EPS for Old National Bancorp (ONB); Equity Residential (EQR)’s Sentiment Is 0.99

Equity Residential (EQR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 184 funds started new or increased positions, while 185 reduced and sold their holdings in Equity Residential. The funds in our database reported: 316.17 million shares, down from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Equity Residential in top ten positions increased from 12 to 14 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 153 Increased: 141 New Position: 43.

Analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report $0.33 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 13.79% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. ONB’s profit would be $57.42M giving it 12.59 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Old National Bancorp’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 434,806 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 5.37% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – LOAN AGREEMENT, RELATED PROMISSORY NOTE REPLACE CERTAIN BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT, PROMISSORY NOTE WITH ONB DATED MAY 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $128.5M; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 22/03/2018 – Old National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 29C; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 26/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 4.94% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.81 per share. EQR’s profit will be $314.96 million for 23.19 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.66% EPS growth.

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 10.96% of its portfolio in Equity Residential for 4.47 million shares. Green Street Investors Llc owns 258,300 shares or 10.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Us Inc. has 8.07% invested in the company for 14.62 million shares. The Connecticut-based Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc has invested 7.19% in the stock. Adelante Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.71 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.85. About 545,755 shares traded. Equity Residential (EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.22 billion. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. It has a 53.35 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.89 billion. The firm offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It has a 13.49 P/E ratio. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Old National Bancorp shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Grp holds 0% or 304,128 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 128,527 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab accumulated 0.01% or 249,630 shares. Phillips Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 26,652 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 72,548 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Illinois-based Oberweis Asset has invested 0.24% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 41,824 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0.02% or 3.42 million shares. Clarkston Capital Prns Lc has 0.02% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 37,353 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested in 0% or 22,847 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 215,902 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Captrust Advsr invested in 1,657 shares.