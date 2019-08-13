Analysts See $-0.33 EPS for Novan, Inc. (NOVN); 4 Analysts Covering Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)

Among 6 analysts covering Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LON:LRE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lancashire Holdings Ltd has GBX 750 highest and GBX 615 lowest target. GBX 710.83’s average target is 4.15% above currents GBX 682.5 stock price. Lancashire Holdings Ltd had 40 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 18 by JP Morgan. UBS maintained the shares of LRE in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. The stock of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) earned “Add” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, February 14. UBS maintained Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Peel Hunt maintained Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Add” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Peel Hunt. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Berenberg. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Berenberg to “Buy”. See Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 660.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 760.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 615.00 New Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 705.00 New Target: GBX 660.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 745.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 705.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 745.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 705.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 682.00 New Target: GBX 731.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to report $-0.33 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 13.79% from last quarter’s $-0.29 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, Novan, Inc.’s analysts see 22.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 18,667 shares traded. Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) has declined 2.59% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NOVN News: 12/04/2018 – NOVAN INC – CEO ROLE NO LONGER “INTERIM”; 12/04/2018 – NOVAN INC – NOVAK WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – SB208 Increases Daily Nail Growth Rate over Four Weeks of Treatment; 29/03/2018 Novan Announces Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast; 17/05/2018 – Novan: SB208 Increases Daily Nail Growth Rate Over Four Weeks of Treatment; 15/05/2018 – Novan Provides Update on SB414 lnflammatory Skin Disease Development Program; 15/05/2018 – Sabby Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Novan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Novan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOVN); 12/04/2018 – NOVAN INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW NOVAK TO ROLE OF VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – NOVAN: SB414 SAFE & WELL-TOLERATED IN PSORIASIS PHASE 1B TRIAL

More notable recent Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Novan’s Drug Substance Demonstrates Inhibition of HPV-18 Virus Production – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Novan, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NOVN) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Novan President: We’ve been here before – Triangle Business Journal” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Medicare to cover expensive cancer cell therapies – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Novan Expands External Business Partner Network Nasdaq:NOVN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide therapies in dermatology. The company has market cap of $66.74 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology.

The stock decreased 0.22% or GBX 1.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 682.5. About 12,220 shares traded. Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.38 billion GBP. The firm operates through five divisions: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and LloydÂ’s. It has a 6825 P/E ratio. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and a range of coverages in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builderÂ’s risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.