Analysts See $0.33 EPS for Kuehne + Nagel International AG (KHNGY); Barnes Group Inc. (B) Covered By 1 Bulls

Analysts expect Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) to report $0.33 EPS on July, 17.KHNGY’s profit would be $199.88 million giving it 21.64 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Kuehne + Nagel International AG’s analysts see 10.00% EPS growth. It closed at $28.56 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Barnes Group (NYSE:B), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Barnes Group has $74 highest and $5300 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 14.88% above currents $53.75 stock price. Barnes Group had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 15 report. As per Sunday, March 24, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by SunTrust. See Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 79,874 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 5.57% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15; 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 3%-4%; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.04, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B); 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Sales Growth of 5%-6%

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $66,822 activity. The insider BENANAV GARY G bought 35 shares worth $1,896. MANGUM MYLLE H also bought $1,896 worth of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) shares. Shares for $58,826 were bought by Hipple Richard J on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Barnes Group Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.84 million shares or 1.64% less from 43.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.13% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.39% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Aperio Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 33,259 shares. 18,820 were reported by Pettyjohn Wood And White. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 56,801 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd owns 22,013 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 4,739 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 18,000 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership accumulated 14,725 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). 14,500 were reported by Tudor Inv Et Al.

Barnes Group Inc. operates as an industrial and aerospace maker and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Industrial and Aerospace. It has a 17.43 P/E ratio. The Industrial segment offers precision parts, products, and systems for applications serving various clients in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.