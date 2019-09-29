Analysts See $0.33 EPS for Kuehne + Nagel International AG (KHNGY); Abbvie (ABBV) Sentiment Is 1.16

Abbvie Inc (ABBV) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 671 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 580 decreased and sold their holdings in Abbvie Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 950.66 million shares, down from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Abbvie Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 29 to 26 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 67 Reduced: 513 Increased: 542 New Position: 129.

Analysts expect Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) to report $0.33 EPS on October, 16.KHNGY’s profit would be $197.14M giving it 22.18 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Kuehne + Nagel International AG’s analysts see -2.94% EPS growth. It closed at $29.28 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $110.66 billion. The firm offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It has a 27.33 P/E ratio. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants.

Brandywine Trust Co holds 8.27% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. for 161,043 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Llc owns 190,942 shares or 6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pdt Partners Llc has 5.18% invested in the company for 1.21 million shares. The New Jersey-based Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj has invested 4.36% in the stock. Bruce & Co. Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 254,800 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 8.21 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity.