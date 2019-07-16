Analysts See $-0.33 EPS for HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS); Pointstate Capital LP Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding By $10.50 Million

Analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report $-0.33 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.33 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, HubSpot, Inc.’s analysts see 135.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $180.89. About 435,461 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 65.02% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Rev $114.6M; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 19/04/2018 – Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New lnbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.7% Position in HubSpot; 25/04/2018 – HUBSPOT – ON APRIL 23, BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWS TO INSTITUTE MAJORITY VOTING STANDARD UNDER WHICH DIRECTOR NOMINEE WILL BE ELECTED TO BOARD

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 475.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp acquired 94,617 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 114,517 shares with $12.72M value, up from 19,900 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $261.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, June 13. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $16000 target. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,000 shares.

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 46,423 shares to 60,060 valued at $70.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 790,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eyes on Disney-Charter carriage agreement – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harding Loevner LP accumulated 0.78% or 1.50M shares. Georgia-based Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Anchor Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 1.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,253 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Franklin reported 13.18M shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.53% or 49,231 shares. 727,418 are owned by Hbk Limited Partnership. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hyman Charles D invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Paloma Prns Management holds 27,683 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Capital City Company Fl has 13,237 shares. Netherlands-based Pggm has invested 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Don’t Trust the New Slack Bulls – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Indianapolis “Super Hub” Now Supercharged For UPS Customers – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “HubSpot Receives Frost & Sullivan 2019 Global Growth Excellence Leadership Award for Marketing Automation – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Alibaba Group and Yiwu City Government to Establish eWTP Hub – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HubSpot and WP Engine Partner to Provide Powerful Free Marketing Tools to WordPress Users – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. HubSpot had 10 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Perform” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Oppenheimer. The stock of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, February 13. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Canaccord Genuity. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $168 target in Wednesday, February 13 report.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $7.62 billion. The Company’s software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into clients and delight customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers professional, and phone and email support services.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.60 million activity. Shares for $161,343 were sold by Madeley Hunter. Gill Ronald S sold 4,133 shares worth $689,880. 389 shares were sold by Kelleher John P., worth $62,450.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold HubSpot, Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 0.08% stake. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 0.4% or 58,259 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 1.81% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 290 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Hsbc Holdg Pcl owns 12,578 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.02% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.04% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Brandywine Managers Ltd Company reported 9,675 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp accumulated 1.42 million shares. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,405 shares. The California-based Eam Investors Limited Liability has invested 0.26% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 19,028 shares. Fund Management reported 0.01% stake.