Analysts See $0.33 EPS for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE); Shorts at LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON ORDINAR (LVMHF) Lowered By 0.38%

LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:LVMHF) had a decrease of 0.38% in short interest. LVMHF’s SI was 105,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.38% from 105,700 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 150 days are for LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:LVMHF)’s short sellers to cover LVMHF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.88% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $407.06. About 659 shares traded or 5.27% up from the average. LVMH Mct HenneSy – Louis Vuitton, Societe Europeenne (OTCMKTS:LVMHF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report $0.33 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. HOPE’s profit would be $41.82M giving it 11.03 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -2.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 667,182 shares traded or 30.54% up from the average. Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) has declined 12.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HOPE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hope Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOPE); 07/05/2018 – HOPE BANCORP REPORTS PROPOSED $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 30/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 22/03/2018 Hope Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Hope Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp to Participate in KBW US Regional Leaders Bank Conference in London; 17/04/2018 – Hope Bancorp Reports Record Net Income of $51.2 Million and EPS of $0.38 for 2018 First Quarter; 17/04/2018 – HOPE BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $120.1 MLN VS $114.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – HOPE BANCORP INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 15, 2038; 08/05/2018 – HOPE BANCORP- INITIAL CONVERSION RATE FOR NOTES IS EQUIVALENT TO INITIAL CONVERSION PRICE OF $22.18/SHARE

More notable recent Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Four Stocks to Watch For the Coming Week (ACN, BB, NKE, MU) – Nasdaq” on September 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. IPOs hope for stock market volatility reprieve – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Realism Fights Back After Hope Dominated Yesterday – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade War Hope, Retail Strength & A Top Stock Pick – Free Lunch – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Asia shares rise on trade talks hope, firm US data; safe havens sold – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bank of Hope that provides commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. The firm offers deposits comprising personal and business checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 10.57 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, which consist of working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans.

More notable recent LVMH Mct HenneSy – Louis Vuitton, Societe Europeenne (OTCMKTS:LVMHF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Louis Vuitton – Luxury Is (Almost) Never On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Louis Vuitton: Solid Q1 Sales, Growth Story To Continue – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2019. More interesting news about LVMH Mct HenneSy – Louis Vuitton, Societe Europeenne (OTCMKTS:LVMHF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Patek Philippe Might Come Up For Sale – LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Would Be The Perfect Buyer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.