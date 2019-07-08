Analysts See $0.33 EPS for Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC); COBHAM PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (CBHMF) SI Decreased By 0.14%

Analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 13.79% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. HTGC’s profit would be $34.41 million giving it 9.76 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Hercules Capital, Inc.’s analysts see 10.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 331,334 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C

COBHAM PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (OTCMKTS:CBHMF) had a decrease of 0.14% in short interest. CBHMF’s SI was 9.46M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.14% from 9.47M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 94578 days are for COBHAM PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (OTCMKTS:CBHMF)’s short sellers to cover CBHMF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.41. About 2,681 shares traded or 214.30% up from the average. Cobham plc (OTCMKTS:CBHMF) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold Hercules Capital, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 198,490 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Nj has 34,669 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 2,101 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 7,000 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). A D Beadell Invest Counsel Inc has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Mirae Asset Global Invs Com holds 25,820 shares. Fincl Counselors has 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 13,115 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 373 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) owns 3,808 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 458,396 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 19,058 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation has 16,009 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Holding Inc has invested 0.02% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 2.62 million shares.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hercules Capital reports IPO activity of portfolio companies – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hercules Capital, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hercules Capital, Inc. Closes Public Offering of Common Stock Including Option to Purchase Additional Shares – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Antares Pharma Announces Amendment to Existing Loan and Security Agreement With Hercules Capital – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Hercules Capital, Inc., formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc., is a business development firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The firm provides growth capital financing solutions for capital extension; management buy-out and corporate spin-out financing solutions; company, asset specific, or intellectual property acquisition financing; convertible, subordinated and/or mezzanine loans; domestic and international corporate expansion; vendor financing; revenue acceleration by sales and marketing development, and manufacturing expansion. It has a 9.21 P/E ratio. It provides asset financing with a focus on cash flow; accounts receivable facilities; equipment loans or leases; equipment acquisition; facilities build-out and/or expansion; working capital revolving lines of credit; inventory.

Among 2 analysts covering Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hercules Capital had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 13. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15.5 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. FBR Capital maintained Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) rating on Friday, February 22. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $15 target. Compass Point maintained the shares of HTGC in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) rating on Thursday, March 21. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $11.5 target.