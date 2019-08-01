Analysts See $0.33 EPS for Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY); URTHECAST COMMON SHARES CANADA (LFDEF) Shorts Raised By 0.02%

Analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.71% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. STAY’s profit would be $62.17 million giving it 12.67 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Extended Stay America, Inc.’s analysts see 106.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 1.54M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Extended Stay America, Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James holds 0.06% or 2.29M shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 335,058 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 0.04% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 172,620 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Limited Co owns 376,048 shares. Epoch Prtnrs owns 975,601 shares. Hbk Lp owns 113,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hawk Ridge Cap Management Lp owns 4.11% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 1.09M shares. Dubuque Bancshares Tru Communication stated it has 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Investec Asset Management Ltd invested in 7.93M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co has 13,774 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Ftb Inc has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Virtu Fincl Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 12,855 shares.

Extended Stay America, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 629 hotels with approximately 69,400 consisting of 626 hotels with approximately 68,900 rooms under the Extended Stay America brand; and 3 hotels with 500 rooms under the Extended Stay Canada brand. It has a 15.1 P/E ratio. It serves clients in the mid-priced extended stay segment.