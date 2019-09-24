Analysts See $0.33 EPS for Exponent, Inc. (EXPO); Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Decreased Its Cdk Global W I (CDK) Holding

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Cdk Global Inc W I (CDK) stake by 1.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 6,059 shares as Cdk Global Inc W I (CDK)’s stock declined 8.57%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 476,367 shares with $23.55B value, down from 482,426 last quarter. Cdk Global Inc W I now has $5.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 822,630 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72; 07/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: G1T38, a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, in Combination With Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL BUYS PROGRESSUS MEDIA; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer Experience; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 20/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global

Analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report $0.33 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. EXPO’s profit would be $17.13 million giving it 53.17 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Exponent, Inc.’s analysts see -15.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $70.18. About 154,196 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO); 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 15/05/2018 – Exponent Announces Two-for-One Stk Split; 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar; 23/05/2018 – Exponent Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Will Promote Dr. Catherine Corrigan to CEO; 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT RAISES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q EPS 75c

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 14.77% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CDK’s profit will be $90.90M for 16.16 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Kar Auction Servic (NYSE:KAR) stake by 8,751 shares to 176,872 valued at $4.42 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) stake by 1,136 shares and now owns 8,880 shares. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc was raised too.

