Analysts See $0.33 EPS for Bunge Limited (BG); Ford Motor Co (F)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Analysts expect Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 230.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. BG’s profit would be $46.69 million giving it 43.08 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Bunge Limited’s analysts see -8.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 689,756 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Expect Significant Growth in Earnings, Returns in 2018; 27/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-From Volkswagen to Bunge, concession holders in Brazil face hefty bill; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS SOYMEAL PRICES STILL NOT HIGH ENOUGH TO CURB DEMAND; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE: FARMER SELLING PACE IN BRAZIL IS 10% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 14/03/2018 – BUNGE LTD – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23; 12/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 12; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS BRAZIL UNIT PRODUCED 975 MLN LITERS OF ETHANOL IN 2017/18 CROP VS 925 MLN L IN PREVIOUS SEASON – DOCUMENT

Ford Motor Co (F) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 349 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 329 cut down and sold their stock positions in Ford Motor Co. The investment managers in our database now possess: 1.83 billion shares, down from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ford Motor Co in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 71 Reduced: 258 Increased: 255 New Position: 94.

Bunge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and food firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.05 billion. It operates through five divisions: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. It has a 26.95 P/E ratio. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds and grains comprising soybeans, rapeseed, canola, sunflower seeds, wheat, and corn to animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies, and biodiesel industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold Bunge Limited shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 35,920 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 5,262 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Co owns 25,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 12,498 are owned by Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corporation. 1.44 million were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg. 1.38M are owned by Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability. Numerixs Investment stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.33% or 44,130 shares. Cibc Asset Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Legal General Public Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 1.07 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Among 3 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bunge Limited had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) rating on Friday, February 22. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $72 target.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of stock. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M worth of stock or 19,750 shares. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, May 21. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of stock. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16M worth of stock.

Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 5.06% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company for 32.44 million shares. Gabalex Capital Management Llc owns 1.80 million shares or 4.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pzena Investment Management Llc has 1.86% invested in the company for 39.02 million shares. The Kansas-based Paragon Capital Management Llc has invested 1.78% in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 250,150 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $203,238 activity.

The stock increased 1.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 35.95 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (F) has declined 7.33% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 24/04/2018 – Northern Life: 2018 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet Set to Burn up Drag Strips; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S SEES FORD LARGELY RECOVER FROM PLANT FIRE BY YEAR END; 14/03/2018 – Ford is recalling certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S.-China trade war could hit German automakers, plus Tesla, Ford; 17/05/2018 – Toyota, Hyundai, Ford lead 9.6 pct European car sales gain; 16/05/2018 – Ford To Resume F-150, Super Duty Production — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Ford’s Farley on SUVs, China, Autonomous Cars, Tariffs (Video); 02/05/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Ford rolls out Northern promises at NOMA; 05/04/2018 – UK CAR INDUSTRY BODY SAYS ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY AND CONFUSION OVER AIR QUALITY PLANS CONTINUED TO AFFECT CONFIDENCE, RESULTING IN DECLINES ACROSS ALL SALES TYPES; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Axalta Coating Systems at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards