Analysts See $0.33 EPS for AVX (AVX); Rollins (ROL) Shorts Up By 6.69%

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $116,281 activity. VENUTO PETER sold $116,281 worth of stock or 6,716 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AVX Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Semper Augustus Invs holds 1.56% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 146,367 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 11,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 4,268 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Lc accumulated 281,163 shares. Axa reported 0.01% stake. Prudential Financial has 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 74,850 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 2,500 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De owns 85,157 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 184,092 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 18,967 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% or 138,746 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Lazard Asset Limited Liability reported 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX).

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices , and Interconnect. It has a 10.16 P/E ratio. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold Rollins, Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc stated it has 21,532 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 75,000 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 549 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 10.69M shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 1,216 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jane Street Group, a New York-based fund reported 6,073 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 1.27M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 36,879 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.03% stake. Natixis reported 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Brown Advisory owns 54,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 0.02% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co stated it has 291,385 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc reported 42,959 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt invested in 12,841 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $12.18 billion. The Company’s pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. It has a 53.51 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and gas and oil sectors.