Analysts See $-0.33 EPS for Alector, Inc. (ALEC); Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) SI Increased By 4.81%

Analysts expect Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) to report $-0.33 EPS on August, 12.After having $-0.42 EPS previously, Alector, Inc.’s analysts see -21.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 85,632 shares traded. Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) had an increase of 4.81% in short interest. CRVS’s SI was 1.13M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.81% from 1.08M shares previously. With 62,100 avg volume, 18 days are for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s short sellers to cover CRVS’s short positions. The SI to Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 9.49%. The stock decreased 5.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 142,049 shares traded. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) has declined 54.83% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CRVS News: 07/03/2018 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 26/04/2018 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces Initiation of Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of Investigational Anti-CD73 Antibody, CPI-006, in Patients with Advanced Cancer; 07/03/2018 – Corvus Integration Selects ldentiv Smart Card Reader Board for Multi-Biometric Solution Used for Border Patrol; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Corvus Pharmaceuticals; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 06/03/2018 More negative read-through to $CRVS $MRK terminates its A2A receptor antagonist Preladenant monotherapy and PD1 combo trial citing “the data did not support study endpoints”; 21/03/2018 – ADAMS STREET PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 15.5 PCT STAKE IN CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS BEGINS OFFERING UP TO $50.0M IN SHRS; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 21/03/2018 – ADAMS STREET PARTNERS, LLC – HOLD SECURITIES OF CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES

More notable recent Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Alector, Inc. (ALEC) – Yahoo Finance" on June 26, 2019

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The Company’s products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It currently has negative earnings. The company's preclinical stage products comprise AL101 for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative disorders; and AL003 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Among 2 analysts covering Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alector had 4 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.