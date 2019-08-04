Analysts See $-0.33 EPS for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV); Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund Has 1.67 Sentiment

Analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to report $-0.33 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $1.49 EPS change or 81.87% from last quarter’s $-1.82 EPS. After having $-0.88 EPS previously, Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.’s analysts see -62.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.79. About 91,175 shares traded. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) has declined 44.72% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.72% the S&P500.

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund Inc (DDF) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 5 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 3 decreased and sold their positions in Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 180,267 shares, up from 165,303 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The company has market cap of $113.48 million. It is managed by Delaware Management Company. It has a 50.55 P/E ratio. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. for 21,526 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 59,009 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in the company for 508 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0% in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 600 shares.

The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 44,713 shares traded or 81.19% up from the average. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. The company has market cap of $14.01 million. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. It currently has negative earnings.

