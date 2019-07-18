Analysts See $0.32 EPS for Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC); Tt International Has Decreased Ecolab (ECL) Stake

Analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) to report $0.32 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. WMC’s profit would be $15.43 million giving it 7.83 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 77,316 shares traded. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) has declined 1.28% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WMC News: 30/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMC); 22/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $0.31 Per Share; 05/03/2018 WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PLUS DROP INCOME OF $0.31 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE; 19/03/2018 – WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 1Q EPS 52c; 05/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 4Q EPS 51c; 26/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018

Tt International decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 6.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tt International analyzed 4,035 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)'s stock rose 10.58%. The Tt International holds 56,076 shares with $9.90M value, down from 60,111 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $56.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $196.02. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $170,610 activity. Shares for $99,800 were bought by Murphy Jennifer. Another trade for 3,446 shares valued at $35,637 was made by McNamara Dennis Joseph on Thursday, March 14. 3,500 shares were bought by Trifon Harris, worth $35,173.

Among 2 analysts covering Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Western Asset Mortgage had 4 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $483.21 million. It primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, and other financial assets. It has a 13.92 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) has 15 investors that sold shares while 23 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.99 million shares or 0.52% more from 20.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 34.76 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tt International increased Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 54,739 shares to 791,349 valued at $130.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 12,514 shares and now owns 81,671 shares. Worldpay Inc was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 2. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 21. Nomura maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Thursday, May 2. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $20800 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by J.P. Morgan.