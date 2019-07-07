Analysts See $0.32 EPS for Milacron Holdings Corp. (MCRN); Advisory Research Increased Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Stake By $11.77 Million

Analysts expect Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) to report $0.32 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. MCRN’s profit would be $22.33 million giving it 11.08 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Milacron Holdings Corp.’s analysts see 18.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 119,535 shares traded. Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) has declined 32.64% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRN News: 26/04/2018 – MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP SAYS FORECASTS 2.0% TO 4.0% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Milacron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Get Milacron M•Powered at NPE 2018: Milacron Launches IoT Suite of Services, Part of New Support and Services Offerings Acros; 26/04/2018 – MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $45 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Milacron at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Milacron Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRN); 26/04/2018 – MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA IS FORECASTED TO BE BETWEEN $237 MLN AND $243 MLN FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Milacron Holdings Sees 2018 Capex $45 Million; 26/04/2018 – Milacron Holdings Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 2% to 4%; 03/05/2018 – MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP – CO IS COMMITTED TO AN ADDITIONAL MINIMUM PAY DOWN OF $50.0 MLN ON 2017 TERM LOAN FACILITY, FOR A TOTAL MINIMUM OF $100.0 MLN

Advisory Research Inc increased Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) stake by 9.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Research Inc acquired 490,475 shares as Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)'s stock rose 1.76%. The Advisory Research Inc holds 5.45 million shares with $133.66 million value, up from 4.96 million last quarter. Plains All American Pipeline now has $17.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 731,649 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500.

More notable recent Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Milacron Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:MCRN) ROE Of 8.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Milacron Completes Sale of Substantially All of Its Uniloy Blow Molding Business to Osgood Capital Group, LLC and Cyprium Investment Partners, LLC – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Milacron Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:MCRN) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Milacron Holdings (MCRN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $989.32 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies , Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). It has a 29 P/E ratio. The APPT segment designs, makes, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service.

Advisory Research Inc decreased Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) stake by 148,266 shares to 19,087 valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) stake by 8,599 shares and now owns 24,161 shares. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. was reduced too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity. 8.18 million shares were sold by EMG Investment – LLC, worth $188.94 million on Thursday, May 23.