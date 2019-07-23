Analysts See $0.32 EPS for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN); Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Upped Its Five9 (FIVN) Holding

Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report $0.32 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. HBAN’s profit would be $334.85M giving it 10.77 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 6.94M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased Five9 Inc (FIVN) stake by 5.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd acquired 102,806 shares as Five9 Inc (FIVN)’s stock declined 8.64%. The Sylebra Hk Company Ltd holds 2.05M shares with $108.34 million value, up from 1.95M last quarter. Five9 Inc now has $2.88B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 408,252 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Limited Liability Corp owns 148,650 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Summit Fincl Strategies accumulated 0.1% or 16,272 shares. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 36,528 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication. At Bancshares holds 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 19,016 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 149,341 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 192,388 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Washington Bancshares accumulated 5,248 shares. Csat Advisory Lp accumulated 1,470 shares. National Pension Serv has invested 0.07% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Cibc World Mkts holds 187,695 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 19,150 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Liability Com holds 156 shares. First Bancorporation invested 0.13% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding firm for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company has market cap of $14.43 billion. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial services and products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. It has a 11.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance.

Among 3 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares had 5 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, January 28. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $9,681 activity. STEINOUR STEPHEN D bought $240,019 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Friday, May 17. Thompson Mark E also sold $249,700 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Monday, January 28.

Among 8 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Five9 had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) earned “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, February 20. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold”.

