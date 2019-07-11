Analysts See $0.32 EPS for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN); MARUI GROUP CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPA (MAURF) Sellers Decreased By 4.67% Their Shorts

MARUI GROUP CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPA (OTCMKTS:MAURF) had a decrease of 4.67% in short interest. MAURF’s SI was 1.20M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.67% from 1.26 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 11993 days are for MARUI GROUP CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPA (OTCMKTS:MAURF)’s short sellers to cover MAURF’s short positions. It closed at $20.44 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report $0.32 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. HBAN’s profit would be $331.71M giving it 10.72 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 5.46 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable

Among 3 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares had 4 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Underperform” on Monday, July 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fin stated it has 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Plante Moran Fin Lc reported 2,676 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Ameriprise Fin owns 7.89M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Co invested in 72,902 shares. Aviva Public Limited has invested 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Transamerica Fin Incorporated invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 31,836 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp stated it has 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fil invested 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). The California-based First Western Cap Mgmt has invested 3.51% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 465,201 shares. Raymond James & invested in 0.15% or 7.69 million shares. 35,401 were reported by Strs Ohio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $9,681 activity. Thompson Mark E also sold $249,700 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares. STEINOUR STEPHEN D had bought 18,000 shares worth $240,019 on Friday, May 17.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BMO Downgrades Huntington Bancshares, Calls Premium Valuation Difficult To Justify – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Huntington Bancshares Incorporated To Announce 2019 Second Quarter Earnings And Hold Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington Launches Specialty Business Banking Unit Tailored to Medical Practices – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding firm for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company has market cap of $14.22 billion. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial services and products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. It has a 11.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance.

Another recent and important Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Lawson: Forget The Human Cashiers And Global Operations! – Seeking Alpha” on June 09, 2017.