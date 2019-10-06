Analysts See $0.32 EPS for Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB); Realnetworks (RNWK)’s Sentiment Is 0.81

Realnetworks Inc (RNWK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 13 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 16 cut down and sold positions in Realnetworks Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 13.96 million shares, down from 14.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Realnetworks Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report $0.32 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 10.34% from last quarter's $0.29 EPS. FMNB's profit would be $8.85 million giving it 11.20 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Farmers National Banc Corp.'s analysts see 3.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 37,051 shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 7.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 34 insider buys, and 0 sales for $83,235 activity. $1,167 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was bought by Helmick Kevin J. $3,747 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was bought by Muransky Edward. 34 shares valued at $494 were bought by MACALI RALPH D on Wednesday, May 1. $1,247 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was bought by Sabat Joseph W on Monday, June 3. $202 worth of stock was bought by Wallace Amber B on Tuesday, September 3. Shares for $4,162 were bought by Moore Terry A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.57, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Farmers National Banc Corp. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 10.89 million shares or 6.26% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 332,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 60,541 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 73,570 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Lc holds 0.01% or 66,800 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Zpr Mgmt invested in 0.86% or 28,514 shares. Farmers holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 262,724 shares. Franklin Resource accumulated 37,220 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Punch & Associate Invest holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 221,271 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). 16,284 were reported by American Intl Grp Incorporated. Willingdon Wealth holds 0% or 700 shares. Prudential Fin Inc has invested 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company has market cap of $396.75 million. The firm offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit; and night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, and brokerage and other services. It has a 11.95 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities.

RealNetworks, Inc. provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. The company has market cap of $55.17 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, and Games. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables clients to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

It closed at $1.45 lastly. It is down 56.37% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.37% the S&P500.

Ariel Investments Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in RealNetworks, Inc. for 5.66 million shares. Towerview Llc owns 75,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 307,757 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Millennium Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 119,132 shares.