Analysts See $0.32 EPS for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH); Tivity Health (TVTY) Shorts Up By 5.35%

Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report $0.32 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.03% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. ETH’s profit would be $8.51 million giving it 14.75 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s analysts see -30.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 297,480 shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorIQ Platform; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN – ALSO IMPLEMENTED A PRICE INCREASE AS OF APRIL 1; 23/05/2018 – The #crypto carnage continues, with $BTC $BCH $LTC $ETH and $XRP getting slaughtered in the bloodbath; 05/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #Bitcoin and the other major cryptocurrencies fall $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 17/05/2018 – Movies: Review: `First Reformed’ Is an Epiphany. Ethan Hawke Is, Too; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC ETH.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN RESUMED OPEN-MARKET SHARE BUYBACKS IN APRIL; 13/04/2018 – #Ethereum also riding the crypto-rally wave, up more than 7 percent this morning $ETH; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees 3Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Delayed Delivery of Retail Backlog and Higher Raw Material Costs Also Hurt 3

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) had an increase of 5.35% in short interest. TVTY’s SI was 15.62 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.35% from 14.82M shares previously. With 1.14 million avg volume, 14 days are for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)’s short sellers to cover TVTY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 362,936 shares traded. Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has declined 47.36% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TVTY News: 23/04/2018 – TIVITY HEALTH AFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Tivity Health 1Q Net $21.3M; 02/05/2018 – SilverSneakers® Seeks Nominations for Annual Award Celebrating Inspirational Members; 30/05/2018 – SilverSneakers® Launches Million Pound Challenge; 23/04/2018 – Tivity Health Backs 2018 EPS $2.12-EPS $2.20; 23/04/2018 – TIVITY HEALTH 1Q REV. $149.9M, EST. $154.4M; 13/04/2018 – Tivity Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Tivity Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TIVITY HEALTH INC TVTY.O – CO HAS AFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – Tivity Health: Arra Yerganian Appointed to Newly Created Role of Chief Brand Officer

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and maker and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $501.96 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 19.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 23.54 million shares or 2.95% more from 22.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Amp reported 15,300 shares stake. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0% or 3,090 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 21,500 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management reported 0.05% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 5,819 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 9,770 shares. 4,134 are owned by Riverhead Management Ltd Llc. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 513,433 shares. Moreover, Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Acadian Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 128,090 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P stated it has 0.02% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Alliancebernstein L P holds 26,154 shares.

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company has market cap of $790.20 million. It offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and insurance exchanges. It has a 9.57 P/E ratio. The firm also provides access to its WholeHealth Living network primarily to commercial health plans.

Among 2 analysts covering Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tivity Health has $30 highest and $2400 lowest target. $27’s average target is 63.44% above currents $16.52 stock price. Tivity Health had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Chardan Capital Markets maintained Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) rating on Friday, August 23. Chardan Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2400 target.

