Analysts See $0.32 EPS for Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC); Highland Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Position

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 5,000 shares to 20,000 valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 495,000 shares and now owns 545,000 shares. Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Management Group Incorporated LP invested in 0% or 1,990 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 19,275 shares. 422 are owned by Daiwa. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Rafferty Asset owns 154,307 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 3,323 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 1.22M shares. 61,963 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Franklin Resource holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 957,990 shares. Century has 90,547 shares. 19,701 were reported by Profund Advsr Ltd. Cadian Capital Management LP holds 5.38% or 3.97M shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Liability Company reported 26,674 shares. Temasek (Private) Ltd reported 5.17M shares.

Analysts await Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-1.05 earnings per share, up 34.78% or $0.56 from last year’s $-1.61 per share. After $-1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Portola Pharma (NASDAQ:PTLA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Portola Pharma had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Oppenheimer.

