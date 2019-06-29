Analysts See $0.32 EPS for Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV); Bogle Investment Management LP Has Increased Posco Sponsored Adr (PKX) Holding

Analysts expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to report $0.32 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 45.45% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. CSV’s profit would be $5.82M giving it 14.85 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Carriage Services, Inc.’s analysts see -15.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 295,207 shares traded or 202.01% up from the average. Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has declined 23.45% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CSV News: 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – ANTICIPATES THAT EXCHANGES WILL SETTLE ON OR ABOUT MAY 7, 2018; 15/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY ITS EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS EXISTING SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Charter and CBS Corporation Announce Multi-year Content Carriage Agreement; 10/04/2018 – Chmn Payne Gifts 301 Of Carriage Services Inc; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carriage Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSV); 15/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARRIAGE SERVICES INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 24/05/2018 – Jané Recalls Strollers Due to Violation of the Federal Stroller and Carriage Safety Standard; Entrapment and Strangulation Haz; 03/05/2018 – Carriage Services Announces Agreements to Exchange Approximately $115 Million of Its 2.75% Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. The company has market cap of $346.04 million. It operates through two divisions, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. It has a 39.94 P/E ratio. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, consultation, and transportation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and services.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $15,006 activity. $9,038 worth of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was bought by Metzger Steven D on Tuesday, March 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Carriage Services, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.14 million shares or 2.48% more from 12.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weber Alan W holds 131,315 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 20,704 shares. Sei Co stated it has 3,409 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) or 18,900 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 52,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 89,572 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Swiss State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) for 33,171 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn stated it has 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Fenimore Asset holds 458,434 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 0% or 29,381 shares. Dupont Cap accumulated 0.01% or 27,560 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.44% or 192,957 shares in its portfolio. 110,600 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 15,274 shares.