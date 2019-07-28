Analysts See $-0.31 EPS for Twilio Inc. (TWLO); Argent Trust Company Lowered Its Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Holding

Argent Trust Company decreased Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) stake by 66.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company sold 6,127 shares as Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Argent Trust Company holds 3,120 shares with $236,000 value, down from 9,247 last quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada now has $114.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.55. About 498,875 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 24/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Reports 8.9% Increase in Profit — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – RBC RY.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.94/SHR; 24/05/2018 – UKRAINIAN ANTI-GRAFT COURT BILL WON’T BE VOTED THURSDAY: RBC; 07/05/2018 – PUTIN TOLD OUTGOING GOVT NOT ALL GOALS FOR TERM ACHIEVED: RBC; 19/04/2018 – ROOTS CORP ROOT.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$13 FROM C$12; 30/05/2018 – SILVER LAKE- ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT LETTER AMONG OTHERS WITH ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, RBC EUROPE; 10/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 05/04/2018 – RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT: MARCH MUTUAL FUND AUM UP 0.2%; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA – AS AT APRIL 30, 2018, BASEL lll CET1 RATIO WAS 10.9%, DOWN 10 BPS FROM LAST QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – RBC SEES PCL RATIO IN 25BPS-30BPS RANGE FOR REST OF 2018: CFO

Analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 47.62% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Twilio Inc.’s analysts see -20.51% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $149.95. About 2.87M shares traded. Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has risen 157.90% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 153.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TWLO News: 08/05/2018 – Twilio 1Q Rev $129M; 09/05/2018 – Tech Today: Match Faces Facebook, Cutting Broadcom, Twilio Rising — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – TWILIO INC TWLO.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $45; 12/03/2018 – Introducing Twilio Flex: The Future of the Contact Center; 09/03/2018 – Twilio Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TWILIO INC SEES FULL YEAR BASE REVENUE $ 507.0 MLN TO $ 510.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Raging Capital Adds Qualcomm, Exits Twilio: 13F; 14/05/2018 – TWILIO REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $435M OF CONV SR; 08/05/2018 – TWILIO INC SEES FULL YEAR NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $ 0.10 TO $ 0.07; 19/04/2018 – DJ Twilio Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWLO)

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.44B for 11.70 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Argent Trust Company increased Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) stake by 11,199 shares to 22,090 valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares (IVV) stake by 1,224 shares and now owns 25,388 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Twilio had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $16000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Deutsche Bank. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report.

