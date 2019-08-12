Analysts See $-0.31 EPS for Tuesday Morning (TUES); Shorts at Nbt Bancorp (NBTB) Raised By 3.9%

Analysts expect Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 34.78% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s analysts see 72.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.53. About 73,686 shares traded. Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) has declined 44.41% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.41% the S&P500. Some Historical TUES News: 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees ‘Significant Projected Ebitda Improvement’ in 4Q, FY18; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales up 3%-4%; 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.1% Position in Tuesday Morning; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $23M-$26M; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning 3Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – TUESDAY MORNING CORP – EXPECTS A FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 3% – 4%; 19/04/2018 DJ Tuesday Morning Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUES)

Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB) had an increase of 3.9% in short interest. NBTB’s SI was 1.62M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.9% from 1.56M shares previously. With 92,000 avg volume, 18 days are for Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB)’s short sellers to cover NBTB’s short positions. The SI to Nbt Bancorp Inc’s float is 3.78%. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 65,238 shares traded. NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) has declined 4.59% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NBTB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NBT Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBTB); 22/05/2018 – REG-Nexstim Plc – first NBT® system for depression ordered in the US; 05/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp Inc. Subsidiary Acquires Retirement Plan Services, LLC; 26/03/2018 NBT Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c Vs. 23c; 05/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP UNIT BUYS RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES, LLC; 23/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp 1Q EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES $70.2M; 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 58C; 09/05/2018 – Nexstim Plc launches NBT® system for depression at the US Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting in New York

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Tuesday Morning Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 28.35 million shares or 4.58% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has 947,320 shares. Grace & White Incorporated has 1.82 million shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md reported 7.52 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Awm Incorporated has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) for 2.26 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd has invested 0% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Acadian Asset Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 617 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 12,050 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 13,686 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset has 626,080 shares. Schneider Cap Corporation stated it has 177,751 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 407,037 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $424,024 activity. On Friday, May 24 Becker Steven R bought $40,500 worth of Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) or 25,000 shares.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as a retailer of upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods, and gifts in the United States. The company has market cap of $71.47 million. The firm offers various products, such as home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, and seasonal dÃ©cor. It currently has negative earnings. It operates approximately 720 stores in 40 states.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, firms, and municipalities. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 13.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.