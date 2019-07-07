Analysts See $-0.31 EPS for TimkenSteel (TMST); Shorts at SHIZUOKA BANK LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (SZKBF) Raised By 6.02%

SHIZUOKA BANK LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) had an increase of 6.02% in short interest. SZKBF’s SI was 1.30 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.02% from 1.23 million shares previously. It closed at $7.6 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report $-0.31 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.52 EPS change or 247.62% from last quarter's $0.21 EPS. After having $0.09 EPS previously, TimkenSteel Corporation's analysts see -444.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 128,049 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500.

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $4.35 billion. The company's deposit products include current deposits, savings deposits, deposits at notice, time deposits, negotiable certificates of deposit, and other deposit products. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises small and medium-sized enterprise loans; retail loans; housing loans comprising loans for condominiums; unsecured loans that include loans for car purchases, educational expenses, fulfilling lives, and various purposes, as well as capital loans and loans taken out using bank cards.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $361.16 million. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, and tubes; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other demanding applications It sells its services and products to the gas and oil, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors.