Analysts See $0.31 EPS for The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF); BSR REAL ESTATE INVT TR UNIT CANADA (BSRTF) Shorts Up By 60%

BSR REAL ESTATE INVT TR UNIT CANADA (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had an increase of 60% in short interest. BSRTF’s SI was 1,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 60% from 1,000 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 3 days are for BSR REAL ESTATE INVT TR UNIT CANADA (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)’s short sellers to cover BSRTF’s short positions. It closed at $10.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report $0.31 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 29.17% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. CHEF’s profit would be $9.28M giving it 29.11 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.’s analysts see 520.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.85% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 46,147 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 24.73% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE 1Q ADJ PROFORMA EPS 3C, EST. 1C; 20/04/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE – JOHN DEBENEDETTI HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD , EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; VACANT BOARD SEAT WILL NOT BE REPLACED; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 19/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q EPS 2c; 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says John DeBenedetti Has Resigned From Its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.74, REV VIEW $1.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $1.40B-$1.44B; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.69 TO $0.78; 20/04/2018 – THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $60,301 activity. Cugine Joseph M. had bought 905 shares worth $29,874. Lecouras Patricia also sold $90,175 worth of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.92% less from 25.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. M&T Retail Bank Corp has invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership reported 655,963 shares. Ameriprise Inc has 0% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) for 9,739 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) for 2,160 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt has invested 0.75% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Foundry holds 0.11% or 86,105 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 10,881 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holding Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) for 8,507 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 128,059 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech has 0.03% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). American Int Gp Inc holds 0% or 16,585 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation has 0% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) for 2,810 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes approximately 43,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. It has a 50.77 P/E ratio. The firm also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The company has market cap of $177.91 million.