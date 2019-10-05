Analysts See $0.31 EPS for Stellus Capital Investment (SCM); Rafferty Asset Management Cut Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Position

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) stake by 62.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 43,520 shares as Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF)’s stock rose 12.72%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 26,580 shares with $2.76M value, down from 70,100 last quarter. Cincinnati Finl Corp now has $18.98B valuation. The stock increased 2.82% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.41. About 421,191 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) to report $0.31 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 11.43% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. SCM’s profit would be $5.86M giving it 10.65 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s analysts see 6.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.21. About 62,317 shares traded. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.06, from 2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares while 9 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.56 million shares or 8.32% less from 2.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Financial Grp holds 0% or 3,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 43,536 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 28,810 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd Company holds 0% or 1,931 shares. Stephens Ar holds 20,685 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 10,701 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 442,264 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 16,950 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 141,717 shares stake. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 89,105 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd reported 2,004 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). The Washington-based Freestone Capital Hldgs Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). State Bank Of America De has 65 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM).

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $249.75 million. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. It has a 8.1 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle: Novel Technologies But Questionable Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seeing the Baseline – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stellus Capital gets approval for second SBIC license – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Third Quarter 2019 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 27,649 shares to 33,947 valued at $2.85M in 2019Q2. It also upped Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) stake by 18,489 shares and now owns 1.68 million shares. Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody Bancorp Trust Division reported 14,664 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Whitnell & stated it has 12,950 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd has 7,100 shares. Principal Gp holds 225,130 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.52M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Horan Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 4,776 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 439 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 270 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.03% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 163,268 were reported by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Td Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 1,632 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 8,906 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt invested in 203,454 shares.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 12% Return On Equity, Is Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $127.71M for 37.16 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cincinnati Financial Corporation – Common Stock has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110’s average target is -6.31% below currents $117.41 stock price. Cincinnati Financial Corporation – Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 12. M Partners maintained Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) rating on Friday, May 24. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $12000 target.