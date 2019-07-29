Analysts See $-0.31 EPS for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM); Lenox Group (DFS) Has 0.85 Sentiment

Lenox Group Inc (DFS) investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 269 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 316 reduced and sold their stock positions in Lenox Group Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 267.80 million shares, down from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Lenox Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 56 Reduced: 260 Increased: 180 New Position: 89.

Analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 15.After having $-1.21 EPS previously, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -74.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.71. About 63,569 shares traded. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $91.75. About 1.75 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – DFS FINES GOLDMAN SACHS $54.75M FOR UNSAFE FX TRADING CONDUCT; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.27 billion. It operates in two divisions, Direct Banking and Payment Services. It has a 10.76 P/E ratio. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer services and products, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Bruni J V & Co Co holds 6.23% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services for 482,685 shares. Mu Investments Co. Ltd. owns 92,000 shares or 4.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has 4.09% invested in the company for 140,115 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. has invested 3.4% in the stock. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 51,926 shares.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $736.88M for 9.93 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company has market cap of $905.16 million. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ; NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products under development also comprise NGM120, an antagonistic antibody binding glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor receptor alpha-like that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to inhibit the effects of elevated GDF15 levels on cancer anorexia/cachexia syndrome; NGM217, an antibody in Phase 1 clinical trials to restore pancreatic islet function and increase insulin production in patients with diabetes; and NGM621, an antibody in preclinical studies to decrease levels of a protein implicated in the dry form of age-related macular degeneration.

Among 2 analysts covering NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.