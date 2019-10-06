Analysts See $0.31 EPS for Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB); Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Upped Humana (HUM) Stake By $753,925

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Humana Inc. (HUM) stake by 6.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP acquired 2,845 shares as Humana Inc. (HUM)’s stock rose 20.55%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 49,892 shares with $13.24 million value, up from 47,047 last quarter. Humana Inc. now has $34.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $256.06. About 736,976 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ EPS $3.36, EST. $3.20; 30/03/2018 – Healthy Skepticism About Walmart and Humana; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA BUYS FAMILY PHYSICIANS GROUP IN CENTRAL FL; 10/04/2018 – Humana Acquires Family Physicians Group In Central Florida; 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 01/04/2018 – Hospitals Fear Competitive Threat From Potential Walmart-Humana Deal; 21/03/2018 – HUMANA OFFER FOR KINDRED APPEARS OPPORTUNISTIC: GLASS LEWIS; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Adj EPS $3.36; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2019 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94

Analysts expect Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) to report $0.31 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.06% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. EBSB’s profit would be $16.46M giving it 15.05 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Meridian Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 6.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.66. About 167,521 shares traded or 52.03% up from the average. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 12/04/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD MEL.NZ – RETAIL SALES VOLUMES IN MARCH 2018 DECREASED BY 8.6% COMPARED TO MARCH 2017; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: WIOA Orient-Meridian; 16/04/2018 – Meridian Energy Group, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent with Leading EPC Solutions Provider for Front End Engineering and Design Ser; 14/05/2018 – Meridian Energy: April Retail Sales Volume Down 0.6% From April 2017; 17/05/2018 – LINCOLN PROPERTY CO. BUYS MERIDIAN AT CARLYLE APARTMENTS; 12/03/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD – MERIDIAN’S FEBRUARY 2018 MONTHLY TOTAL INFLOWS WERE 148% OF HISTORICAL AVERAGE; 30/04/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Value Fund Adds LVMH; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Hackensack Meridian Health, NJ’s Series 2018 Bonds ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 13/05/2018 – Variety: South Africa’s Sibs Shongwe-La Mer Tapped to Direct Cassian Elwes-Produced `Meridian’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Carolina-based Horizon Investments Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Victory Capital reported 111,915 shares. Highland Mngmt Lp has invested 0.08% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Healthcor Ltd Partnership stated it has 644,860 shares. 5.89M are held by State Street Corp. Royal London Asset Ltd owns 54,641 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 19,066 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland has invested 0.03% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Jacobs Levy Equity Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 202,639 shares. Nuveen Asset reported 0.07% stake. Legal And General Public Limited Co holds 966,559 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. B T Cap Dba Alpha Cap has 10,478 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited reported 40,635 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Humana, UNH downgraded on Medicare Advantage risk – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Humana names new CMO – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Humana Announces New Jersey Expansion, Offering Medicare Advantage Plans in Seven Counties for the First Time – Business Wire” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Humana’s 2020 Medicare Health Plans Demonstrate More Ways to Care for the Whole Person – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Humana Honored as a 2019 Leading Disability Employer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Humana (NYSE:HUM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Humana has $34500 highest and $26600 lowest target. $322.63’s average target is 26.00% above currents $256.06 stock price. Humana had 15 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, September 30 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of HUM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, September 26. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $34500 target in Monday, August 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) rating on Friday, August 23. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $34200 target.

More notable recent Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 74% – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:EBSB – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Chase adds Somerville, Chinatown branches to local lineup – Boston Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “HarborOne tops list of fastest-growing Mass. banks – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold Meridian Bancorp, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.86 million shares or 1.32% less from 33.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 43,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 0% or 233,479 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 283,589 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Banc Funds Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 245,001 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Salzhauer Michael reported 209,320 shares. Moreover, Matarin Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.24% invested in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.32% or 370,000 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 217,120 shares. D E Shaw And Co has invested 0.01% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 16,025 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 20,151 shares stake. Thb Asset Mngmt reported 61,571 shares stake. Wedge Management L Lp Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 11,883 shares.