Analysts See $-0.31 EPS for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS); CLIEMON AB SHARES AK B (CLMOF) Shorts Lowered By 3.45%

CLIEMON AB SHARES AK B (OTCMKTS:CLMOF) had a decrease of 3.45% in short interest. CLMOF’s SI was 61,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.45% from 63,800 shares previously. It closed at $8.85 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 40.91% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Krystal Biotech, Inc.’s analysts see 6.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 150,311 shares traded. Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has risen 246.53% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 242.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KRYS News: 07/05/2018 – KRYSTAL BIOTECH – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED $47.2 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH $49.6 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Krystal Biotech’s KB103 Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation in Europe for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa; 26/04/2018 – Krystal Biotech Announces FDA Clearance of IND on KB103 to Begin Enrolling Patients for the Treatment of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa; 24/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Fast Track Designation for Krystal Biotech’s KB103 for the Treatment of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa; 10/05/2018 – Krystal Biotech Announces Dosing of First Patient in the Phase 1/2 trial of KB103, a First-in-Class Topical Gene Therapy for th; 09/05/2018 – Krystal Biotech Presents In Vivo KB103 Data at the International lnvestigative Dermatology Conference that Show Human COL7 lncorporating into Anchoring Fibrils with Proper Structural Orientation; 09/05/2018 – Krystal Biotech Presents In Vivo KB103 Data at the International Investigative Dermatology Conference that Show Human COL7 Inco; 19/04/2018 – Krystal Biotech’s KB103 Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation in Europe for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa; 27/03/2018 – KRYSTAL BIOTECH – THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATE FORMULATED INTO A TOPICAL GEL FOR DIRECT APPLICATION ONTO SKIN; 27/03/2018 Krystal Submits Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for KB103, Topical Gene Therapy Candidate for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The company has market cap of $765.51 million. The company??s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders.

More notable recent Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Krystal Biotech News: Why Is KRYS Stock Soaring Today? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Krystal Bio initiates $100M stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why NRC Group Holdings, PCM, and Krystal Biotech Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Eldorado To Buy Caesars For $17.3B – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Climeon AB provides heat power systems in Sweden, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company has market cap of $467.82 million. The company's heat power systems utilize the energy in waste heat and low temperature geothermal heat to generate electricity. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers Climeon Live, which enables various cloud services; and consulting and support services for its heat power system.