Analysts See $0.31 EPS for Grifols, S.A. (GRFS); Vistra Energy (VST) Shorts Down By 5.82%

Analysts expect Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) to report $0.31 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.82% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. GRFS’s profit would be $271.76M giving it 17.53 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Grifols, S.A.’s analysts see 24.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 233,708 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 21.83% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Grifols Expands its Blood Typing Solutions Portfolio in the United States with Antisera Reagents; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) had a decrease of 5.82% in short interest. VST’s SI was 17.37M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.82% from 18.44M shares previously. With 2.99 million avg volume, 6 days are for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)’s short sellers to cover VST’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.41. About 614,536 shares traded. Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) has risen 6.06% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.63% the S&P500. Some Historical VST News: 04/05/2018 – VISTRA TO CAPTURE HIGH-PRICED POWER IN TEXAS THIS SUMMER: CEO; 04/05/2018 – VISTRA ENERGY CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ON A STAND-ALONE BASIS, VISTRA HAD TOTAL AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY OF APPROXIMATELY $1.981 BILLION; 05/04/2018 – DYNEGY, VISTRA ENERGY AGREE TO CLOSE MERGER ON/AROUND APRIL 9; 25/04/2018 – TXU Energy Announces Recipients Of Energy Leadership Awards; 05/04/2018 – DYNEGY, VST GOT FERC APPROVAL APRIL 4, FINAL CONDITION TO CLOSE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vistra Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VST); 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Vistra’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba3 From B1; Outlook Positive; 09/04/2018 – VISTRA ENERGY CORP VST.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 10/05/2018 – VISTRA ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – HGCAPITAL TRUST PLC – HG AGREES SALE OF RADIUS TO VISTRA

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.06 billion. The firm specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics. It has a 36.26 P/E ratio. It operates through four divisions: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, and Raw Materials and Others.

Among 3 analysts covering VistraEnergy (NYSE:VST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. VistraEnergy had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, May 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup.

