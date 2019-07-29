Analysts See $-0.31 EPS for Gaia, Inc. (GAIA); Vse Has 1.38 Sentiment

Vse Corp (VSEC) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.35, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 33 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 24 cut down and sold stock positions in Vse Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 7.81 million shares, up from 7.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Vse Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 21 Increased: 26 New Position: 7.

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community that caters to a unique and underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has market cap of $108.48 million. The firm has a digital content library of approximately 7,700 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices anytime, anywhere commercial free. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s subscribers have unlimited access to a library of inspiring films, cutting edge documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others that are available to its subscribers for digital streaming.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $288.84 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Supply Chain Management Group; Aviation Group; Federal Services Group; and IT, Energy and Management Consulting Group. It has a 8.33 P/E ratio. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Koonce Calvin Scott holds 100% of its portfolio in VSE Corporation for 1.85 million shares. Montgomery Investment Management Inc owns 234,320 shares or 3.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Willis Investment Counsel has 1.38% invested in the company for 413,806 shares. The Virginia-based Hendershot Investments Inc. has invested 0.78% in the stock. Wilen Investment Management Corp., a Florida-based fund reported 9,758 shares.