Analysts See $0.31 EPS for Cineplex Inc. (CGX); SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SolarEdge Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 20. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. See SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) to report $0.31 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 18.42% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. T_CGX’s profit would be $19.63 million giving it 19.32 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Cineplex Inc.’s analysts see -358.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.96. About 6,211 shares traded. Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Cineplex (TSE:CGX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cineplex had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by National Bank Canada. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 26. IBC maintained Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) on Friday, February 15 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The stock of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Cineplex Inc. operates motion picture theatre circuits in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exhibition and Media. It has a 27.86 P/E ratio. The firm engages in various businesses, including theatrical exhibition, food services, gaming, alternative programming, Cineplex digital solutions, and the online sale of home entertainment content through CineplexStore.com and on apps embedded in various electronic devices.

The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $63.31. About 66,005 shares traded. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has declined 23.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SEDG News: 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $220M-$230M; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Rev $209.9M; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE 1Q REV. $209.9M, EST. $204.6M; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies Expects to Close Deal By End of 2Q; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC – PURCHASING SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF GAMATRONIC’S ASSETS, INCLUDING ITS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, BRAND, AND TANGIBLE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 27/03/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC SEDG.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $45; 03/05/2018 – SolarEdge Launching Grid Services and Virtual Power Plant Solution; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Net $35.7M

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.01 billion. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud monitoring software. It has a 27.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in a range of solar market divisions, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations.