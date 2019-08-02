Analysts See $0.31 EPS for Cineplex Inc. (CGX); Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund (NML) Sentiment Is 1.1

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NML) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 23 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 21 sold and decreased positions in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 15.55 million shares, up from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 17 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) to report $0.31 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 18.42% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. T_CGX’s profit would be $19.63M giving it 19.09 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Cineplex Inc.’s analysts see -358.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 515,628 shares traded or 119.40% up from the average. Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Cineplex (TSE:CGX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cineplex had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 5. Scotia Capital maintained Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Scotia Capital has “Buy” rating and $35 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of CGX in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. National Bank Canada maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $31 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”.

Cineplex Inc. operates motion picture theatre circuits in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exhibition and Media. It has a 27.52 P/E ratio. The firm engages in various businesses, including theatrical exhibition, food services, gaming, alternative programming, Cineplex digital solutions, and the online sale of home entertainment content through CineplexStore.com and on apps embedded in various electronic devices.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. for 438,000 shares. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd owns 2.31 million shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 1.21% invested in the company for 1.78 million shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.46% in the stock. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 259,847 shares.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The company has market cap of $414.74 million. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets.

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.32. About 260,540 shares traded or 69.72% up from the average. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) has declined 19.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500.