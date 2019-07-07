Analysts See $0.31 EPS for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR); Bankwell Financial Group Has 1.69 Sentiment

Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 22 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 13 sold and trimmed holdings in Bankwell Financial Group. The investment managers in our database now own: 3.80 million shares, up from 3.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Bankwell Financial Group in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 17 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to report $0.31 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.90% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. CSTR’s profit would be $5.48M giving it 12.30 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 10.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 27,707 shares traded. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has declined 23.08% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTR News: 26/04/2018 – CapStar Fincl Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 12/04/2018 Coinstar and doxo Announce Partnership to Simplify Paying Bills with Cash; 19/04/2018 – DJ CapStar Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding firm for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate clients located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. The company has market cap of $269.61 million. It generates a range of deposit services and products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. It has a 21.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer clients in Connecticut. The company has market cap of $227.94 million. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 1,929 shares traded. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) has declined 3.22% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BWFG News: 01/05/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group: James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bankwell Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWFG); 01/05/2018 – James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank; 25/04/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group 1Q EPS 59c; 16/03/2018 BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $21.12

Endicott Management Co holds 18.13% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. for 635,404 shares. Seidman Lawrence B owns 698,157 shares or 16.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clover Partners L.P. has 3.65% invested in the company for 70,592 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 1.04% in the stock. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd., a Ohio-based fund reported 84,202 shares.