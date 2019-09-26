Analysts See $-0.31 EPS for Blucora, Inc. (BCOR); Chilton Capital Management Has Boosted By $4.79 Million Its Facebook (FB) Holding

Analysts expect Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report $-0.31 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 82.35% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $0.79 EPS previously, Blucora, Inc.’s analysts see -139.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 115,346 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflets Expection Blucora to Pay Dn Debt and Maintain Operating Performance; 27/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Blucora Inc. To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $0.93; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA SEES 2Q REV. $151.8M TO $155.6M, EST. $151.8M; 28/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY REVENUE $206.0 MLN VS $182.4 MLN; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $545.8 MLN TO $559.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.79 TO $0.92

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 32.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc acquired 24,817 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)'s stock rose 0.62%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 100,435 shares with $19.38M value, up from 75,618 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $508.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $178.38. About 7.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. It has a 18.96 P/E ratio. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) stake by 2,439 shares to 79,109 valued at $23.09M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Invitation Homes Inc stake by 14,138 shares and now owns 552,664 shares. Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 24.53% above currents $178.38 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Monday, June 24 report. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $24500 target in Friday, August 2 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. 22,246 shares were sold by THIEL PETER, worth $4.05 million on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hayek Kallen Inv Management invested in 0.13% or 1,050 shares. 726,543 are held by Kbc Group Incorporated Nv. Ancora Advsrs Llc reported 12,084 shares. Ironwood Finance Ltd Liability Corporation owns 259 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Js Lc reported 257,587 shares or 7.28% of all its holdings. American Century Incorporated holds 7.72M shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Hwg Hldg Lp invested in 1.59% or 8,492 shares. Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust has 4.8% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.60M shares. North has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C holds 105,695 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Kcm Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 7,091 shares. Lipe & Dalton invested in 0.09% or 630 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability has 0.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mngmt Communication Ma has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

