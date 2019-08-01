Analysts See $-0.31 EPS for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM); Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lowered Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 249,000 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 51,000 shares with $448,000 value, down from 300,000 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $37.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 13.38 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 21/03/2018 – Two Ford Executives Recently Hired From Silicon Valley Opt to Leave Company; 21/04/2018 – MediaPost: Ford Motor Co., WPP’s Largest Client, Puts Ad Account Up For Review; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SHUTTING DOWN DEARBORN, MICH, F-150 PLANT TONIGHT; 09/05/2018 – FORD: PARTS SHORTAGES RESULTING FROM FIRE AT MERIDIAN PLANT; 11/05/2018 – Mueller Asked Ford for Records After It Rejected Michael Cohen Consulting Overture–Update; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Ford After Five program; 25/04/2018 – Ford changed leaders, looking for a lift. It’s still looking; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – SEES FY 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW POSITIVE AND ABOUT THE SAME AS 2017; 02/05/2018 – FORD EXPANDS N.A. RECALL FOR SELECT 2015-17 TRANSIT VEHICLES; 17/05/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Toyota plans to roll into China’s EV market in GAC Motor vehicle

Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter’s $-0.32 EPS. After having $-0.32 EPS previously, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -3.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 283,820 shares traded. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has risen 880.77% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 880.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXSM News: 07/03/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics 4Q Loss $7.43M; 07/03/2018 – AXSOME HAD $34M CASH AS OF DEC. 31 VS $36.6M; 26/04/2018 – AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC – IDMC ALSO REVIEWED AVAILABLE SAFETY INFORMATION FROM STUDY AND INDICATED AXS-05 APPEARED SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Axsome Therapeutics; 07/03/2018 – AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, AXSOME HAD $34.0 MLN OF CASH COMPARED TO $36.6 MLN OF CASH AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 19/04/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics: Pizzie’s Appointment Effective May 16; 07/03/2018 Axsome Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 24/04/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics Hosts R&D Day Today with Key Opinion Leaders Focusing on AXS-05 and Unmet Needs in Depression, Alzheimer’s Disease Agitation, and Nicotine Dependence; 12/03/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics Presents Scientific Rationale for the Development of AXS-05 at the 20th Annual Meeting of the American Soci; 26/04/2018 – AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC – INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS TRIAL CONTINUATION

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) stake by 6,081 shares to 81,081 valued at $16.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ak Stl Corp (Prn) stake by 3.19M shares and now owns 11.19M shares. Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM) was raised too.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $203,238 activity. 10,000 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares with value of $103,200 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. $100,038 worth of stock was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Commercial Bank reported 143,068 shares. Missouri-based Moneta Group Inv Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Greenhaven Associates invested in 5.06% or 32.44 million shares. 400 are owned by Country Tru Bankshares. Two Sigma Limited owns 54,953 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Incorporated Ks stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Capwealth Advisors Llc holds 16,780 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 4,000 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr Incorporated owns 26,475 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has 54,937 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 842,458 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sun Life Inc has 233,883 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Polaris Greystone Finance Lc owns 12,551 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 384,606 are owned by Financial Counselors.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.93 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ford Motor had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $10 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. UBS maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Monday, May 6 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Among 2 analysts covering Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axsome Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) rating on Thursday, March 21. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $25 target.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $874.43 million. The company's product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and Alzheimer's disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain.