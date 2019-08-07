Analysts See $-0.31 EPS for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM); Hhr Asset Management Boosted By $913,680 Its Stamps Com (STMP) Stake

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased Stamps Com Inc (STMP) stake by 3.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hhr Asset Management Llc acquired 11,280 shares as Stamps Com Inc (STMP)’s stock declined 43.62%. The Hhr Asset Management Llc holds 374,183 shares with $30.46 million value, up from 362,903 last quarter. Stamps Com Inc now has $787.40 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 70,053 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17

Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter's $-0.32 EPS. After having $-0.32 EPS previously, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.'s analysts see -3.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21.

Among 2 analysts covering Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axsome Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, March 21.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $852.44 million. The company's product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and Alzheimer's disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity. Shares for $49,980 were bought by Habiger David C on Thursday, March 14.

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) stake by 446,896 shares to 352,113 valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 36,454 shares and now owns 165,828 shares. Pivotal Software Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Stampscom (NASDAQ:STMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Stampscom had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Craig Hallum downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Sell” on Thursday, May 9. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Friday, March 22 with “Sell”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Thursday, May 9. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, February 22 by Roth Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Northland Capital.

