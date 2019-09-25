Analysts See $0.31 EPS for Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE); Shorts at BAVARIAN NORDIC RESEARCH INSTITUTE ORDIN (BVNKF) Lowered By 0.42%

BAVARIAN NORDIC RESEARCH INSTITUTE ORDIN (OTCMKTS:BVNKF) had a decrease of 0.42% in short interest. BVNKF’s SI was 352,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.42% from 354,400 shares previously. It closed at $25.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report $0.31 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.33% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. ASTE’s profit would be $6.99M giving it 25.40 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Astec Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -13.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 116,143 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 15/05/2018 – Marcato Discloses Position in Potential Takeover Target Astec; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. East; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries; 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Astec Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 9 Days; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q EPS 87c; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, makes, and commercializes a portfolio of novel vaccines for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $969.73 million. The firm markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUN and IMVANE names. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; and MVA-BN HPV that is in preclinical development stage to treat human papillomavirus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold Astec Industries, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 20.52 million shares or 0.05% more from 20.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated owns 70 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 74,837 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Group Inc invested in 0% or 1,600 shares. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 59,200 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 8,749 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) for 34,329 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.08% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) for 14,000 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 9,029 shares. Dean Inv Assoc accumulated 104,465 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj accumulated 21,000 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust invested 0.19% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Engineers Gate Manager L P invested in 0.04% or 20,480 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 34,950 shares. Snow Capital Management Lp accumulated 45,489 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 494,133 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,048 activity. The insider Merwe Jaco van der bought $56,000. 2,200 shares were bought by ANDERSON STEPHEN C, worth $61,048.

Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets equipment and components primarily for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, gas and oil, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $709.84 million. The Company’s Infrastructure Group segment offers asphalt and wood pellet plants, and related components; asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment; and commercial pavers. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Aggregate and Mining Group segment provides aggregate processing and mining equipment; crushers, portable plants, sand classifying and washing equipment, and conveying equipment; mobile screening plants, portable and stationary structures, and vibrating screens; aggregate and ore processing equipment; rock breaking systems, processing equipment, and utility vehicles; and bulk material handling systems and minerals processing equipment.