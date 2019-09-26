Analysts See $0.31 EPS for Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE); FISSION URANIUM CORPORATION COMMON SHARE (FCUUF) Sellers Increased By 0.19% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report $0.31 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.33% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. ASTE’s profit would be $6.99M giving it 25.91 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Astec Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -13.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 73,529 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 24/05/2018 – Astec Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 9 Days; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES – CO’S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MLN OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MLN; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Astec Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries

FISSION URANIUM CORPORATION COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) had an increase of 0.19% in short interest. FCUUF’s SI was 4.63 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.19% from 4.62 million shares previously. With 291,900 avg volume, 16 days are for FISSION URANIUM CORPORATION COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)’s short sellers to cover FCUUF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.0028 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2878. About 90,630 shares traded. Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fission Uranium Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $138.84 million. The companyÂ’s primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property, which has 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Why I’m Buying Fission Uranium Corp. – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2017.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,048 activity. $56,000 worth of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) was bought by Merwe Jaco van der on Thursday, August 22. Shares for $61,048 were bought by ANDERSON STEPHEN C.

Astec Industries, Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets equipment and components primarily for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, gas and oil, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $724.04 million. The Company’s Infrastructure Group segment offers asphalt and wood pellet plants, and related components; asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment; and commercial pavers. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Aggregate and Mining Group segment provides aggregate processing and mining equipment; crushers, portable plants, sand classifying and washing equipment, and conveying equipment; mobile screening plants, portable and stationary structures, and vibrating screens; aggregate and ore processing equipment; rock breaking systems, processing equipment, and utility vehicles; and bulk material handling systems and minerals processing equipment.