Analysts See $0.30 EPS for Urban Edge Properties (UE); Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Cut By $27.61 Million Its Xylem (XYL) Position

Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to report $0.30 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. UE’s profit would be $36.13M giving it 14.19 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Urban Edge Properties’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 1.25M shares traded or 71.91% up from the average. Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has declined 11.15% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical UE News: 02/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties 1Q Rev $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 02/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties 1Q FFO 35c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties 1Q EPS 18c; 21/04/2018 DJ Urban Edge Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Xylem Inc (XYL) stake by 90.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 116,500 shares as Xylem Inc (XYL)’s stock rose 5.19%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 12,500 shares with $2.96 million value, down from 129,000 last quarter. Xylem Inc now has $14.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $82.62. About 575,043 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity. Napolitano Kenneth sold $2.49M worth of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. XYL’s profit will be $143.95 million for 25.82 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 271,449 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking reported 134,820 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci has invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Missouri-based Enterprise Financial Serv Corp has invested 0.06% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0.14% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Conestoga Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 5,160 shares. 99,845 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement System. Apg Asset Nv reported 436,625 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 20,543 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 418,687 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kidder Stephen W owns 30,405 shares. Putnam Invests Limited stated it has 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). France-based Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0.13% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). First Personal accumulated 225 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Company has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Bausch Health Cos Inc (Put) stake by 500,000 shares to 1.20 million valued at $29.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ak Stl Corp (Prn) stake by 3.19 million shares and now owns 11.19M shares. Oracle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ORCL) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xylem had 9 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of XYL in report on Sunday, February 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 3 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.