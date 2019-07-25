Analysts See $0.30 EPS for The Buckle, Inc. (BKE); Weyco Group (WEYS) SI Increased By 0.79%

Weyco Group Inc (NASDAQ:WEYS) had an increase of 0.79% in short interest. WEYS’s SI was 177,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.79% from 176,500 shares previously. With 8,100 avg volume, 22 days are for Weyco Group Inc (NASDAQ:WEYS)’s short sellers to cover WEYS’s short positions. The SI to Weyco Group Inc’s float is 2.85%. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 4,216 shares traded. Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) has declined 5.54% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WEYS News: 06/03/2018 – Weyco Group 4Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyco Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEYS); 06/03/2018 Weyco Group 4Q EPS 79c; 04/05/2018 – Weyco Group 1Q EPS 29c

Analysts expect The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.25% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. BKE’s profit would be $14.76M giving it 16.97 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, The Buckle, Inc.’s analysts see -3.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $20.36. About 411,637 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 19.45% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q EPS 38c; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – NET SALES FOR 9-WEEK FISCAL PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 2.2 PERCENT TO $146.3 MLN; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE MARCH COMP SALES DOWN 1.1% VS. EST. DOWN 3.5% :BKE US; 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q Net $18.3M; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Comparable Store Net Sales Yr-to-date Fell 3%; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MARCH 3 DECREASED 5.3 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Buckle First-Quarter Profit Rises 12%; 10/05/2018 – Buckle’s First-quarter Same-store Sales Decline Less Than Expected, Net Sales Miss — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Net Sales Year-to Date Fell 2.2% to $146.3M

Weyco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and distribution of footwear. The company has market cap of $266.56 million. It operates in two divisions, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It has a 12.79 P/E ratio. The firm creates and markets footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Weyco Group, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 2.94 million shares or 1.17% less from 2.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 60,732 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) for 435,215 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 82,417 shares. 6,700 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. 1,277 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 9,944 shares. State Street accumulated 133,137 shares. Legal And General Group Pcl holds 1,000 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Company invested in 47,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc owns 277,943 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 11,886 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 1,902 shares in its portfolio.

