Analysts See $-0.30 EPS for Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA); Fidelity National Information Services Commo (FIS) Shorts Up By 14.2%

Fidelity National Information Services Inc Commo (NYSE:FIS) had an increase of 14.2% in short interest. FIS’s SI was 3.13 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.2% from 2.74M shares previously. With 2.39M avg volume, 1 days are for Fidelity National Information Services Inc Commo (NYSE:FIS)’s short sellers to cover FIS’s short positions. The SI to Fidelity National Information Services Inc Commo’s float is 0.96%. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $130.15. About 1.26 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes

Analysts expect Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report $-0.30 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.41 EPS change or 57.75% from last quarter’s $-0.71 EPS. After having $-0.74 EPS previously, Tableau Software, Inc.’s analysts see -59.46% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 642,870 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold Tableau Software, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0.22% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). California-based Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Clearbridge Invests Lc accumulated 481,491 shares. 183,405 are held by Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability. Moreover, Korea Invest has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Strs Ohio reported 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 17,093 shares. Kbc Gru Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 19,861 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 24,494 shares. Moreover, Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.37% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 3,802 shares. Manchester Lc, Vermont-based fund reported 568 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Advsrs Asset reported 772 shares. Capital Guardian Trust Co holds 36,616 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. The company has market cap of $15.28 billion. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 19 by UBS.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TOWR, MCRN, NRE and DATA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Wsj.com published: “Stock Exchanges Accuse Government of Ethics Lapse in Market-Data Fight – The Wall Street Journal” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With 21% Earnings Growth, Did Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company has market cap of $42.15 billion. The firm operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 52.84 P/E ratio. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Worldpay Shares Surged 60.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Sun East Federal Credit Union Boosts Technology with FIS Payments Platform – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Merrill Lynch Has 8 Top US Stock Ideas for Q3 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity. On Thursday, March 21 NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR bought $544,142 worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 5,075 shares.