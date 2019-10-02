Analysts See $0.30 EPS for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR); Vera Bradley (VRA) Has 0.91 Sentiment

Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report $0.30 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. REXR’s profit would be $32.92M giving it 36.81 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 182,158 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30

Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.12, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 61 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 67 decreased and sold their holdings in Vera Bradley Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 25.38 million shares, up from 22.43 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Vera Bradley Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 55 Increased: 38 New Position: 23.

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 4 Days Before Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rexford Industrial gets $51M net proceeds from ATM stock offering in Q3 – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Rexford Industrial Announces Pricing Of Preferred Stock Offering – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Reports Acquisition of Two Industrial Properties for $26.8M – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rexford makes $110.3M of acquisitions, $12.8M of dispositions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 106.03 million shares or 6.83% more from 99.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 22,900 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group has 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Macquarie Ltd has 471,431 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management owns 223,113 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 144,714 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 91,471 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc, North Carolina-based fund reported 24,607 shares. 1.34M are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp. Carlson Cap L P reported 459,571 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 271,499 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.02% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 1.50M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) or 26,027 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 254,117 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Phocas Fincl has 0% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Among 2 analysts covering Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rexford Industrial Realty has $4700 highest and $4600 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 5.28% above currents $44.17 stock price. Rexford Industrial Realty had 4 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The company has market cap of $4.85 billion. The Firm owns 146 properties with approximately 18.0 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet. It has a 110.14 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 4.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 128,113 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) has declined 10.17% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 Vera Bradley 4Q EPS 24c; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY Rev $405M-$425M; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley 4Q Rev $132M; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY REPORTS NEW LICENSING PACT FOR SLEEPWEAR/LOUNGEWEA; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY IN PACT WITH APPAREL PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.47, REV VIEW $415.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vera Bradley Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRA); 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C TO 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11.0C; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY EPS 35c-EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Rev $84M-$89M

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells womenÂ’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. The company has market cap of $328.68 million. The firm offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby, and lunch bags; accessories, inclduing wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It has a 20.51 P/E ratio. It also provides home products consisting of mugs and tumblers, as well as textiles products, such as throw blankets, beach towels, comforters, and wellness and beauty products; offers apparel/footwear, stationery, merchandising, and gift card products; and licenses its products.

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. for 426,779 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 278,081 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.25% invested in the company for 509,151 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 45,683 shares.