Analysts See $0.30 EPS for RealPage, Inc. (RP); Shorts at Genetic Technologies Ltd – American Depositary Sha (GENE) Lowered By 11.67%

Genetic Technologies Ltd – American Depositary Sha (NASDAQ:GENE) had a decrease of 11.67% in short interest. GENE’s SI was 216,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.67% from 245,000 shares previously. With 21,800 avg volume, 10 days are for Genetic Technologies Ltd – American Depositary Sha (NASDAQ:GENE)’s short sellers to cover GENE’s short positions. The SI to Genetic Technologies Ltd – American Depositary Sha’s float is 1.59%. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.0152 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6052. About 11,264 shares traded. Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) has declined 4.92% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical GENE News: 01/05/2018 – Genetic Technologies Announces Grant from NHMRC Awarded to University of Melbourne to Substantially Improve Breast Cancer Risk; 16/03/2018 Genetic Technologies Limited Announces Further Collaborative Research with The University of Melbourne to Broaden the Applicability of the BREVAGenplus® Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Test

Analysts expect RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. RP’s profit would be $28.38 million giving it 49.03 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, RealPage, Inc.’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.83. About 326,492 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RealPage, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.08% or 9.05M shares in its portfolio. 1.16 million are owned by . 1.55M were accumulated by King Luther Capital Management. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 230,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 663,042 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 8,891 shares. 510,853 are owned by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Cortina Asset Ltd Llc reported 1.27% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shannon River Fund accumulated 2.52% or 237,878 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 28,523 shares. 5,063 are held by Strs Ohio. Aperio Gp Lc invested in 0% or 3,883 shares. Woodstock Corp invested in 0.09% or 7,882 shares.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.57 billion. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. It has a 157.3 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $66.35 million activity. WINN STEPHEN T sold 150,000 shares worth $7.99 million. 150,000 RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) shares with value of $8.42 million were sold by Seren Capital – Ltd..

Among 6 analysts covering Realpage (NASDAQ:RP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Realpage had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The stock of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”.

