Analysts See $-0.30 EPS for Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB); 8 Analysts Are Bullish Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 17 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $122 target in Monday, March 18 report. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 20. See Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) latest ratings:

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Susquehanna 140.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $139.0000 143.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America 139.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Cantor Fitzgerald New Target: $122.0000 134.0000

12/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy New Target: $131 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $129 New Target: $135 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Wood Rating: Outperform New Target: $136 Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $118 Maintain

Analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to report $-0.30 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.75 EPS change or 71.43% from last quarter’s $-1.05 EPS. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Provention Bio, Inc.’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 178,308 shares traded. Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. The company has market cap of $427.04 million. The Company’s products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a licensing and co-development agreement with Amgen Inc. for AMG 714.

More notable recent Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Provention Bio News: Why PRVB Stock Is Skyrocketing Today – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Provention Bio: The Panacea For Diabetes – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Provention Bio bails on equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Surges After Amazon Deal; Insys Therapeutics Shares Drop – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Provention files for 5.5M-share stock offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $126.99. About 1.32 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Sun East Federal Credit Union Boosts Technology with FIS Payments Platform – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Financial Services Firms with Advanced Technology Models Continue to Outgrow Peers, New FIS Research Reveals – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.11 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Mayo Marc M sold $3.66M. Shares for $544,142 were bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR on Thursday, March 21.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company has market cap of $41.12 billion. The firm operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 51.56 P/E ratio. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services.

