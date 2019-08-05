Analysts See $0.30 EPS for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP); Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Has 0.91 Sentiment

Analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 500.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. PAGP’s profit would be $47.84M giving it 19.48 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.92 EPS previously, Plains GP Holdings, L.P.’s analysts see -67.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 1.38 million shares traded. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has risen 0.25% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PAGP News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Plains GP Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Plains GP Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Plains GP Holdings LP Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAGP); 13/03/2018 PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS GP 1Q REV. $8.40B; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Capital Management Exits Position in Plains GP; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 73 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 80 sold and reduced equity positions in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 144.84 million shares, up from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 53 Increased: 49 New Position: 24.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.73 billion. It operates through three divisions: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. It has a 9.35 P/E ratio. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

The stock decreased 9.41% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 2.84M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) has declined 53.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M

Fourpoints Investment Managers S.A.S. holds 34.4% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for 962,505 shares. Loews Corp owns 73.12 million shares or 6.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd has 4.43% invested in the company for 8.07 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Management Ltd has invested 2.31% in the stock. Glacier Peak Capital Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 140,734 shares.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig.

