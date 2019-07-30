Analysts See $0.30 EPS for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR); Sierra Wireless (SWIR) SI Increased By 24.48%

Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) had an increase of 24.48% in short interest. SWIR’s SI was 552,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 24.48% from 444,100 shares previously. With 958,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s short sellers to cover SWIR’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 68,510 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 27.27% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 16/05/2018 – Fulcrum BioEnergy Breaks Ground On Sierra BioFuels Plant; 23/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Announces Agreement With Sierra Cap; 13/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE ELECTORAL COMMISSION HEAD CONTEH SAYS IN BROADCAST; 31/05/2018 – Sierra Wireless Announces Retirement Of CEO Jason Cohenour; 26/03/2018 – Sierra Leone Delays Vote Even as Court Rejects Postponement Bid; 04/04/2018 – Ex-Civil War Leader Wins Tight Presidential Vote in Sierra Leone; 23/05/2018 – Sumitomo sees Ambatovy, Sierra Gorda metal projects turning profitable within 3 yrs; 04/04/2018 – Sierra Leone ruling party candidate has slim lead in election – partial results; 12/03/2018 – Sierra Leone to Sell 5.691 Billion Leones 182-day Bills Mar 14

Analysts expect Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) to report $0.30 EPS on August, 15.PLMR’s profit would be $7.04 million giving it 23.18 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -42.31% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 12,811 shares traded. Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. provides specialty property insurance. The company has market cap of $652.82 million. The firm offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, hawaii hurricane, residential flood, and real estate investor. It has a 124.74 P/E ratio. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sierra Wireless had 3 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) earned “Neutral” rating by First Analysis on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 15 by RBC Capital Markets.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $431.42 million. It operates in three divisions: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. It currently has negative earnings. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux application framework.